Former Front Porch of the South building to become trampoline park

Launch Trampoline Park will take over the space that once housed Front Porch of the South. (Source: Launch Trampoline Park/Facebook)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A new sports and activity facility will take over the building that once housed one of the region’s largest indoor antique malls.

Launch Trampoline Park is going over a portion of the 130,000 square-foot area that once housed Front Porch of the South, located at 7607 Veterans Parkway.

The facility will house 13,000 square feet of trampoline pads, dodgeball courts, and basketball dunking pads, foam pits and specialty sections for younger kids. The various functions of the facility can be rented for birthday parties and fundraisers and will also host fitness classes and private events in the 25,000 square feet of space.

“We are so excited to be bringing Launch to the Columbus area,” said franchisees James and Jessica Fullerton in a press release. “Launch encourages family wellness through entertaining fitness, and we are happy to get the community jumping!”

Launch Trampoline Park will open in early 2016. The company, Launch Franchising, is headquartered in Warwick, RI. For more information on the Launch Trampoline Park in Columbus, click here.

Front Porch of the South announced its closure in March and closed its doors at the end of May.

