This week marks National Suicide Prevention Week

(WTVM) - Suicide is the tenth leading cause of deaths according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Sept. 6 through Sept. 12 marks National Suicide Prevention Week, and there are many signs a loved one may give before saying goodbye.

Around 41,149 Americans took their lives in 2013, and suicide is also accounted for 12.6 deaths for every 100,000 people nationwide. That’s according to the most recent report through the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Some of the warnings of suicide include an increase of alcohol or drug use, acting recklessly, withdrawing from activities and giving away prized possessions. Depression, anxiety, and humiliation are also warning signs of suicide.

For more information on suicide prevention click here, and call 1-(800)-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

