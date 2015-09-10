Mother of 2 pleads for help in Thursday court appearance

A Columbus woman was arrested on Sept. 5, and charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct after her children were allegedly found in unclean conditions.

A Columbus woman was arrested on Sept. 5, and charged with cruelty to children and reckless conduct after her children were allegedly found in unclean conditions.

The mother of two small children found wandering the streets covered in feces on Sept. 5 appeared in Recorder’s Court on Thursday, and asked for the judge for leniency.



Lisa Newsome was asleep when police entered her home on Sept 5 after a police incident report said her two young children were found outside covered in feces and wearing diapers. Newsome pled guilty to two counts of reckless conduct, but pled not guilty to both counts of cruelty to children.



Officer Ben Braddy of the Columbus Police Department testified that one of the children had a cell phone with them when they were found. Officers went through the phone and found Newsome's name and asked around to find her.



Several people assisted the officers, including teenagers, who found her on Facebook. Officers came across someone who told them where she lived. When they arrived at the home, the gate and doors were still open. Newsome said she wasn't aware the kids were even there.



“They were not in my physical custody. I have legal custody," Newsome said. "I was not even aware that they were even in the home because, I was on my medication."

Newsome said another woman has physical custody of the two children and dropped them off at her home unannounced. Newsome asked the judge for leniency saying she needs help and wants to take parenting classes to be a better mother. A witness testified that he felt the children were in immediate danger.



"I change my children's pull ups and everything, as far as them saying that the feces and everything has been on them for so long, I disagree with that, because I never have left my children soiled," said Newsome.



The children’s father, Cortez Williams, said after court that the children, 2 and 3 years old, were removed following a domestic incident. He went on to say this wasn’t the first time the children wandered off while in someone else's care.



WTVM tried speaking to the families who found the toddlers but noone answered their doors on Thursday. However, one neighbor we spoke with said he was unsure that anyone even lived in Newsome's home and had never seen her children.

Newsome was given a $15,000 bond and sent to Superior Court.

At this time Newsome still remains behind bars.

RELATED: GA mother arrested; 2 kids found covered in feces outside of home



Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.