'The View' co-hosts to Trump: Get informed on women's rights

NEW YORK (WTVM) – The ladies of The View opened their roundtable with an added player on Thursday - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Thursday’s "Hot Topics" opened up with a dissection of Trump’s recent comments about fellow Republican presidential hopeful Carly Fiorina during an interview in the Sept. 24 issue of Rolling Stone magazine during the live telephone interview.

In the magazine, Trump said: “Look at that face!...Would anyone vote for that? Can you imagine that, the face of our next president?” Trump’s comments, according to the magazine, go on to say that he’s “not supposed to say bad things” about women, but “are we serious?”

Co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Michelle Collins, Paula Faris and Raven-Symone took Trump to task about his comments on Fiorina and his past comments on women and his recent comments about de-funding Planned Parenthood.

Trump said that his comments about Fiorina were "not at all" disparaging to her looks and said he was speaking "about her persona."

When discussing women’s rights and healthcare in reference to Planned Parenthood, Trump said he’s leading with women voters and said that his message to women is, “I cherish women and I will protect women and I will take care of women.”

Goldberg and Behar were especially tough on Trump; Goldberg said that the business tycoon needed to be more knowledgeable with the work of Planned Parenthood when it came to women’s healthcare.

"As we go into the rest of this women, you've got to get a little bit more informed on what’s going in women's issues," Goldberg said, to audience applause.

While Trump did not backtrack, he did welcome a future visit with the ladies of The View.

