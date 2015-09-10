Social media post creates panic for parents ahead of 9/11

A Facebook post warning parents not to send their kids to school on 9/11 has frightened parents across the southeast. (Source: Facebook)

(WTVM) – A phony social media posts that combines both fears and gossip has parents across the southeast afraid to send their children to school on Friday.

Friday is Sept. 11 – the 14th anniversary of the terrorist attack of the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, DC. The social media post, speaking specifically to cities in South Carolina, says the following:

ATTENTION ATTENTION ATTENTION

JUST GOT A CALL FROM A VERY GOOD FRIEND HE WORKS FOR THE NSA AND DHS HE

TOLD ME THAT ALL GOVT AGENCYS HAVE BEEN PUT ON HIGH ALERT FOR 9/11 I KNOW

THIS IS NOTHING UNUSUAL BUT HE STATED THIS I QUOTE. “THE BLACK PANTHERS

HAVE BEEN GIVEN THE ORDER TO GO INTO SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES AND KILL ALL TO

WHITE KIDS AND TEACHERS THEYVE ALSO BEEN GIVEN THE ORDER TO KILL ALL WHITE

COPS AND CRACKERS” UNQUOTE I URGE YOU TO ALL STAY IN GROUPS OF ATLEAST 4

MORE IF POSSIBLE IVE ALSO BEEN TOLD THAT IN THE UNION, GAFFNEY SPARTANBURG

AREAS THAT GANG MEMBERS ARE BUILDING UP TO ATTACK WHITE PEOPLE ON 9/11

PLEASE DO NOT SEND YOUR KIDS TO SCHOOL ON MONDAY PLEASE THIS IS A DIRECT

ORDER FOR YOUR CHILDS SAFETY! MAKE SURE YOU ARE ARMED AT ALL TIMES! THE

COMMANDERS ARE SETTING UP QRFs (QUICK REACTION FORCES) TO RESPOND TO ANY

ACTS OF VIOLENCE

THANK YOU

GENERAL

GREG BLACK

USCA S.C.

COMMANDING

A handful of posts, including the above post, have caused panic to parents in South Carolina, and law enforcement have given statements saying there is no credible threat behind the posts.

The post also refers to 9/11 being on a Monday - which hasn't occurred since 2006.

The threat is purportedly being made by black gang members and the New Black Panther Party, according to the social media posts.

According to Snopes.com, the threat comes from a vulgar social media trend centered on the desecration of the American flag on 9/11 – not the massacre of white school children. The rumors on social media began on Sept. 4 and have since gained traction.

But the social media threat did make once country's school system ready themselves for anything. Troup County Schools issues this statement Friday morning, saying:

The Troup County School System (TCSS) increased security today in response to social media rumors aimed at the anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

Upon the notice of the rampant rumors late yesterday afternoon, District officials consulted local and state law enforcement officials, including the LaGrange Police Department, Sheriff’s Office, and Joint Terrorism Task Force, regarding these nationwide rumors.

All of the agencies confirmed that they received no credible evidence to warrant these threats regarding Troup County School System, our students, or staff.

As a heightened precaution, there is an increase in security at each school, administrators and staff are aware of the non-substantiated threats and are prepared to handle if necessary, and police officers will continuously monitor school activity throughout the day.

TCSS takes security and student/staff safety very seriously. We work to obtain all details and consult necessary parties before issuing a statement as not to cause unnecessary confusion. Thanks for your support as we continue providing a safe and secure learning environment for the students and staff of TCSS.

