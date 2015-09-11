WATCH LIVE: 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in NYC

Americans across the country and the world are marking the 14th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Americans across the country and the world are marking the 14th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

A social media posts that combines both fears and gossip has parents across the southeast afraid to send their children to school on Friday.

A social media posts that combines both fears and gossip has parents across the southeast afraid to send their children to school on Friday.

A Facebook post warning parents not to send their kids to school on 9/11 has frightened parents across the southeast. (Source: Facebook)

A Facebook post warning parents not to send their kids to school on 9/11 has frightened parents across the southeast. (Source: Facebook)

NEW YORK (ABC/WTVM) - People across the U.S. are gathering in remembrance of the 14th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 9/11.

Special ceremonies are being held in New York, Washington, DC and in various parts of the country at 9/11 memorials.

Police across the nation are on high alert today as people gather to remember those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. The alert comes amid threats from "lone wolf" terrorists who are being radicalized by the terror group ISIS.

For example, police in Florida arrested Joshua Goldberg,20, after he was online making calls for an attack similar to the Boston Marathon Bombing. He was arrested after messaging with an FBI informant posing as a radical and fellow ISIS sympathizer. Goldberg was directing the informant to build a pressure cooker bomb designed to inflict maximum damage.

The threats come as memorial services are being held in New York at the First Responders Memorial. Also in Shanksville, PA the Flight 93 National Memorial is opening on Friday.

MOBILE USERS: You can view the Memorial Ceremony in New York City by clicking here.

From all of us at News Leader 9, our thoughts are prayers are with families, survivors and victims of 9/11.

Copyright 2015 ABC via WTVM. All rights reserved.