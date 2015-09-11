Video: AL toddler cries to daddy: 'I do have a boyfriend!'

COPELAND, AL (WTVM) – An Alabama toddler is preparing her father for at least the next 50 years of fighting boys off after her mother recorded a candid moment between the two.

The family of three from Copeland, AL centers around adorable Kennedy in this Facebook video that’s received more than 6 million views and more than 224,000 shares since Chelsea Kirkland posted it on Sept. 6.

“Kennedy came home last night and told her daddy she has a boyfriend and he told her she couldn't have one so she started crying! I had to video this! I'm sure this is the first of many arguments over boyfriends but we didn't expect the first one to be at 2! #daddysinforit #dramaqueen,” Chelsea Kirkland wrote on the post.

Kennedy’s dad, Caleb, was insistent with his daughter that there would be no boys allowed at this point, but Kennedy stayed firm – with tears and a playful smack her his leg.

“You’re not allowed to have a boyfriend until you’re 50,” Caleb said.

Cue adorable tears. By the way, her boyfriend's name is Jared.

Mobile users: You can view the video by clicking here.

