WATCH: AL man jumps with flaming SUV into lake

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
(WTVM) – Lighting an SUV on fire may not be the first thing you think about doing on Labor Day, but for a group of Alabama friends it was exactly how they spent their time.

Jakob Hernig posted a YouTube video showing the driver of the truck jumping in the air with the flaming vehicle into a lake, and this is all in slow motion. 

With over 1 million views, Hernig called the video the “Most Epic Vehicle Jump Ever.” In a Reddit post he says that he thought this would be a smart thing to do over Labor Day weekend.

You can be the judge to see if this video measures up to being the most epic vehicle jump ever.  

