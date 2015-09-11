9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Columbus residents thank firefighters

Friday marks the first day on the job after being promoted to Sergeant for Chase Kinsman, a seven year veteran of the Columbus Fire Department.

"The fire department, it's a brotherhood, everybody here is family, I consider these guys in here as my family, the same as my family at home," said Kinsman.

It is a brotherhood that has bonded Columbus first responders to their fallen comrades nearly 1,000 miles away.



"On that day you know we lost 343 firefighters in the city of New York," said Kinsman.



"The loss of life is significant, wherever it occurred, whether it's in our country or countries elsewhere," explained mental health expert Mark Strunk with the Pastoral Institute.



Like most, Kinsman remembers where he was when he heard the news. "Freshman year Hardaway High School, I remember like it was yesterday, it was almost like it was a dream, just so unreal," said Kinsman.

"We had this feeling of being invulnerable and suddenly that was taken away," said Strunk.



Strunk describes how the attack on the twin towers shook our country, as the tragedy of that day still lingers in many people's hearts. Thank you cards and sweet treats filled Station One Friday, as people used the anniversary of the attack as a moment to thank our first responders for all they do.



"It means a lot to know that people out there still care and they still understand what happened, what this day is," said Kinsman.

