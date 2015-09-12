7th annual AIDS walk supports people living with the disease

Dozens of people were in downtown Columbus to help support people living with HIV and AIDS. The 7th Annual AIDS 5K Riverwalk Event was held at Rotary Park on Saturday.

The event was put on by the Chattahoochee Valley Better Way Foundation. The organization helps people get tested for the virus and provide support groups for free.

"People are becoming complacent with HIV and AIDS. These events like these help keep HIV on the fore-front. Let people know, prevention, prevention, prevention," said Jeremy Hobbs.

Currently there are more than 2,300 people living with HIV-AIDS in the Valley area.

According to CVBWF, since 2007 more people in Columbus are getting tested than ever before all because of the works, collaboration, and efforts of the CVBWF Inc. and its founder, Jeremy Hobbs.

The CVBWF Inc. has helped to raise the bar on HIV/AIDS education, testing and awareness throughout our area all for free.

