UPDATE: Phenix City man arrested in deadly Sunday shooting

We are learning new details about the ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Mariah Farrow Sunday night in Phenix City.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – The Phenix City Police Department is currently investigating a homicide of a 19-year-old woman late Sunday.

According to PCPD, they received reports of shots fired around 11:50 p.m. on Sunday in the 1000 block of 16th Street. By the time they arrived, no one was in the area.

The Columbus Police Department contacted PCPD a short time late, stating a woman had been transported to Midtown Medical Center with a gunshot wound, and died at the hospital at 12:28 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

Her body is being sent to Montgomery for an autopsy on Monday, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr.

The woman was identified as Mariah Farrow, 19.

Farrow's is having a hard time dealing with their tragic loss.

Zachary Farrow, her father, said he received a call from his mother around 1 a.m. Monday morning telling him his daughter was in surgery.

"We went to the hospital and they were working with her and the doctor came out and told us she was gone."

Zachary recalled the last time he saw and spoke to his only daughter among five children.

"We went to church together on Sunday where we had my dad's funeral. She said she wanted to make some changes in her life, to do better and that we both were going to start back getting together on Sundays to go to church as a family."

Around 6:30 Sunday evening, Zachary received a text message from Mariah. "She stated, 'I really enjoyed myself today,'"said Zachary.

That was the last time he would hear from her.

Five hours later, an eyewitness said he heard three gunshots and saw a man jump into a white car and drive off following the shooting at 16th Street and 10th Court.

"I was sitting on my porch and I heard, pow, pow, pow just like that-- it was dark so I couldn't tell what type of car it was or see who the gunman was," explained the neighbor.

Mariah had just celebrated her nineteenth birthday on Sept 2 and was an energetic May 2015 Carver High School graduate, according to her dad.

On Monday, Columbus State University released the following statement regarding Farrow’s death.

CSU students, faculty and staff,

It is with great sadness that we report the death of a Columbus State University freshman, Mariah Farrow, 19, an undeclared first-term, first-year student from Columbus. She was apparently involved in an off-campus shooting last evening.

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

On Monday, the Phenix City Police Department announced they made an arrest in the case. Farrow’s ex-boyfriend Demetrius Dorsey, 18, of Phenix City was taken into custody without incident at a home in Phenix City at 11:15 a.m. He is charged with murder and incarcerated at the Russell County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing and PCPD is currently interviewing a number of witnesses. Anyone that has additional information is asked to contact the PCPD criminal investigations division.

Her funeral will be held Saturday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Outreach Church in Columbus.

