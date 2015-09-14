Police: West Point student brought BB gun to school on Friday

WEST POINT, GA (WTVM) – Both the West Point Police Department and the West Point Elementary School staff investigated a claim that a student brought a BB gun to the school late last week.

The investigation confirmed that an 11-year-old student did have a BB gun inside his backpack on Friday, Sept. 11.

Two students were suspended on Friday because of their knowledge of the weapon on school property as a part of their investigation.

The student that had possession of the BB gun was charged with carrying weapons within a school safety zones, at school functions, or on school property.

Officers and school staff met Monday morning and are still investigating the incident.

Check back for more updates.

