The Bulloch House to reopen by end of 2015

WARM SPRINGS, GA (WTVM) – The historic Bulloch House, lost in a fire this year, will be reopening as soon a November, according to the owners in a press conference on Tuesday.

The owners, Peter and Sandy Lampert, said the new location will be at the Victorian Tea room in Warm Springs. According to a post on their Facebook page, their goal is to reopen just in time for the holidays on Nov. 1.

The Bulloch House gift shop will also reopen in the downtown area, according to a post from the Meriwether County Tourism Facebook page.

On June 10, the Bulloch House burned down during an overnight fire. No one was injured at the time.

The historical house was built in 1893 by Bullochville, now Warm Springs, co-founder Benjamin F. Bulloch. The home was converted into a restaurant in 1990, and changed ownership in 2011.

Known for the delicious southern-style food, the restaurant was a popular destination for residents of Meriwether County, as well as large tourist groups, wedding rehearsal and receptions, among other special events.

The Lamperts have owned The Bulloch House since 2011.

