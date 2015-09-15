CSU preps for active shooter situation and other dangers

September marks National Campus Safety Awareness Month, and officers at Columbus State University are tackling some of the dangers that face students, starting Tuesday with distracted driving.

The fate of a mother of three and a 19-year old college student would meet on a Georgia road more than three years ago, as distracted driving claimed the lives of two young children and a teenager.

However, despite the assumption one might jump to, it was not 19 year old Morgan Berryhill who had her eyes off the road.



"When the lady hit Morgan, I really felt like, how can I be angry at her, because I've done the same thing," said her mother Tammy Berryhill.



CSU alumni Tammy Berryhill is educating people about distracted driving, after the loss of her daughter in hopes of keeping more eyes on the road. Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people are killed by distracted drivers each day in the U.S.

"But until that number, that statistic becomes a family member or a friend, my daughter, then they really don't hit home," said Berryhill.



On Tuesday, Berryhill remembered her daughter's fun-loving spirit and the promising future she had as a part of CSU's Campus Safety Awareness initiatives.

"We decided to target a few areas that have a few more main stream issues involved in them and all of the programming this year is designed to help save someone's life." said Sgt. Brett Stanelle with the CSU Police Department.



Berryhill gave students and faculty charms to hang from their rearview mirror to remind people when they get in their car to put distractions away, and think of Morgan.

Safety classes will continue Wednesday with an active shooter lecture on how to respond in that type of emergency.

It will be held at the CSU CCT Auditorium and will begin at 11 a.m.

