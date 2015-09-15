Neighbor recalls 'troubled past' with Phenix City murder suspect

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - We are learning new details about the ex-boyfriend accused of murdering Mariah Farrow Sunday night in Phenix City.

Court records in Columbus and Phenix City show no criminal history for Demetrius Dorsey as an adult, and records for juveniles are not public information.

We went to the neighborhood where Dorsey grew up and was arrested at his home on 14th Court where he lives with his grandmother.

Craig Ladner said he has lived near the Dorsey’s for the past 20 years. He remembers an unpleasant encounter with Dorsey when he was a toddler.

“I had an incident with his uncle. A kid being 5 years old just running down the road and cussing me out and a child that young being allowed to cuss, something was wrong,” explained Ladner.

When officers showed up at the home Monday to arrest Dorsey, the heavy police presence didn’t’ come as a shocker.

“The kid stayed in a lot of trouble. When I found out that's who it was, it didn't surprise me. Just over the years just staying here, a lot of issues at the house, his character, the friends he hang around with,” added Ladner.

Dorsey will appear in court Wednesday morning for his first hearing since being arrested. A judge is expected to announce his charges.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements have been set for Farrow. The service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Birth Outreach Church in Columbus on Veterans Parkway. A vigil is set for Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the murder scene located at 16th Street and 10th Court in Phenix City.

WTVM is still waiting for Columbus to confirm an eyewitness report that Dorsey shot Farrow while she was at that corner and then left in a white car driven by someone else Sunday night.

