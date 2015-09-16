Chesney, Lambert headline Chicken Salad Chick's 2016 fundraiser concert in Auburn

Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert will be headlining a fundrasing concert at Jordan-Hare Stadium in April 2016. (Source: AP Images)

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Two titans of country music will be a part of a huge concert in Jordan-Hare Stadium next spring - and it's all for a local charity.

Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert are coming to Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium in April 2016. The Chicken Salad Chick Foundation announced the massive country music benefit concert on Wednesday at the Lettermen's Lounge at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The inaugural Music and Miracles Superfest will feature Chesney, Lambert, Sam Hunt and Old Dominion. The event will be held April 23, 2016.

The concert will raise money for The Chicken Salad Chick’s mission of fighting cancer and ending hunger. You can find out more on the Chicken Salad Chick Foundation by clicking here.

