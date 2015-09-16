'The League' actor lied about escaping WTC on 9/11

Steve Rannazzisi arrives at Entertainment Weekly’s Pre-Emmy Party sponsored by L'Oreal Paris and Hearts On Fire at Fig & Olive in West Hollywood, Calif. on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2014. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision for Entertainment Weekly/AP Images)

(WTVM) – An actor from a popular cable network show on fantasy football has admitted to his own fantasy of escaping a World Trade Center building on Sept. 11.

Steve Rannazzisi, an actor of FXX’s ‘The League’, admitted in a series of tweets on Wednesday that he fabricated a story that while an employee in New York City, he escaped his Merrill Lynch offices, then located on the 54th floor of the South Tower, several minutes before the second plane hit.

Rannazzisi admitted the truth when confronted by evidence from the New York Times disproving his claims on Tuesday. The newspaper provided information that he was working in New York City - in Midtown - but not a Merrill Lynch, who the article said did not have a record of Rannazzisi's employment.

In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Rannazzisi admitted to “a mistake that I deeply regret and for which apologies may not still be enough.”

The tweets say:

After I moved with my wife [then girlfriend] to Los Angeles from New York City in 2001 shortly after 9/11, I told people that I was in one of the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. It wasn’t true. I was in Manhattan but working in a building in midtown and I was not at the Trade Center on that day.

I don’t know why I said this. This was inexcusable. I am truly, truly sorry. For many years, more than anything, I have wished that, with silence, I could somehow erase a story told by an immature young man.It only made me more ashamed. How could I tell my children to be honest when I hadn't come clean about this?

It is to the victims of 9/11 and to the people that love them--and the people that love me--that I ask for forgiveness.

It was profoundly disrespectful to those who perished and those who lost loved ones. The stupidity and guilt I have felt for many years has not abated. It was an early taste of having a public persona, and I made a terrible mistake.

He said the daring escape inspired him to move from New York to Los Angeles to pursue a career in entertainment. He did stand-up comedy for a few years before being spotted by Ashton Kutcher in a comedy club and making appearances on MTV’s Punk’d.

Rannazzisi first told the story on WTF with Marc Maron in 2009. You can listen to that interview here.

‘The League’ is currently in its seventh season on FXX. The network has not released a statement on Rannazzisi's admission.

