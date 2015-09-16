COMPLETE COVERAGE: Second Republican Presidential candidate debate Wednesday

(WTVM) - The second debate between the large field of 2016 Republican presidential candidates is tonight - and you can watch the coverage here on WTVM.com.

ABC News will provide a social media experience, in addition to pre- and post debate commentary from ABC News contributors.

MOBILE USERS: You can view this coverage by clicking here.

You can also watch an exclusive interview with News Leader 9's Jason Dennis and ABC Political Analyst Cokie Roberts.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.