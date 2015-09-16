Huge crowd for Mariah Farrow's vigil fills Phenix City street

The community is coming together Wednesday night to remember a teen girl gunned down in Phenix City. A vigil will be held at 8 p.m. for 19-year-old Mariah Farrow, who was shot Sunday night on 16th Street.

It was an emotional moment for a Columbus family remembering their loved one, just days after she was fatally shot in East Alabama.

On Wednesday night, dozens of people attended a vigil for 19-year-old Mariah Farrow held in Phenix City.



The street was lined with cars and full of people wanting to show support and offer words of encouragement to the family of Mariah, shot late Sunday night. The vigil was at the same spot where she lost her life.

Hymns of praise, prayers and recalling good memories are how people are remembering Mariah. Dozens of people held candles, balloons, and signs showing how much they will miss Mariah.

"If you were in her clique, then it was always good things. There was nothing that her father wouldn't do for her. Just to feel that her life has been taken at such an early age. She was just starting out to live, is a powerful thing," said a family member in the crowd.

Mariah was a freshman at Columbus State University. Family and friends says she was full of life and called herself a diva. But just after midnight Monday, was shot and killed right on 16th street and 10th court in Phenix City.

"The incident happened at the stop sign by my mother's house. I been a resident here for a long time. I just came to show my respect to the family because it was a sad situation," said Keaira Jones

People are trying to understand what they call a senseless killing.

"Tragic, a shame, a 19-year-old. Far too young. She hadn't begin to live," said family friend Demetrius McBride.

Many of those who came out didn't know Farrow, but they showed up to offer support to the family.

"But were just here to show love for the family, total support to help them be strong and keep their heads up and just know we need to come together as a community," said McBride.

"Wished it never happened. I guess it was nothing that could have been avoided," said Jones.

Even though nothing will bring their loved one back, family members say they will fight for justice for Mariah. Not long after the teen was killed, Phenix City police arrested Demetrius Dorsey and charged him with her murder.

Family members of Mariah did not attend court for Dorsey's first appearance Wednesday morning. The funeral for Farrow will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Birth Outreach Church.

