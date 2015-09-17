Fmr. Pres. Jimmy Carter attends Braves game, smooches on Kiss Cam

ATLANTA (WTVM) – The Braves had a great visitor tonight – and no, it was not their American League opponent.

Former President Jimmy Carter continued his string of public appearances on Thursday by attending an Atlanta Braves baseball game with his wife, and the good-spirited former Commander-in-Chief enjoyed a nice game and a smooch.

President Carter, 90, and the former first lady Rosalynn Carter attended the game at Turner Field as the home team hosted the Toronto Blue Jays, wearing the trademark home team hat, waving at fellow Braves fans, signing a few baseballs and even being caught in a little ballpark fun.

During one part of the game, the Carters were the stars of the Kiss Cam – and the former president planted a sweet kiss on his wife of 69 years to the applause of the crowd.

President Carter has been out and about since revealing that melanoma had spread from his liver to four spots on his brain on Aug. 20.

During a question and answers press conference on Wednesday, the 39th president revealed he’s received cancer treatments in Atlanta and is in good spirits, although doctors won’t allow him to travel outside of the U.S.

The Braves did lose 5-0 to the Blue Jays – but everyone won being in the ballpark with President Carter.

