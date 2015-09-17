Columbus boy hit by truck remains in critical condition

A Columbus boy remains in critical condition at Midtown Medical Center after he was hit by a company truck Monday.



Taron Brewer, 9, is still in a medically-induced coma, despite doctors telling his mother he would be brought out on Thursday.



Brewer was crossing the street to get to his bus stop when he was hit by a Terminex Ford F-150.



"We are very very concerned about liability and whether or not this driver was distracted and how fast he was going when this incident occurred," said Katonga Wright, attorney for the Brewer family.



Columbus Police say the case is still under investigation but they do not think speed was a factor.



Police did set up a speed trailer on Forrest Road and Roberta Drive on Thursday from 6 a.m. until after 3 p.m.



The speed limit is 35 miles per hour, but some drivers were going between 45 and 52.



Christie Webb, the neighbor of the victim, says people speed on Forrest Road all the time.



"Any other morning we're both outside at the same time but Monday morning it just happened to be cold, here comes fall and I had walked into the bedroom to change from shorts to pants and that's when I heard the boy screaming," says Webb.



Her 10-year-old son shares a bus stop with Brewer. She says they even had a system in place with the kids to prevent anything like this from ever happening.



"We told them this is the line and no one is allowed to go past the fire hydrant in the morning because a lot of these people do come over those lines," said Webb.



Brewer's classmates are going to make cards and gifts for him on Friday.



Wright says the family is considering moving Brewer to a hospital in Atlanta.

