Friday is National Cheeseburger Day

(WTVM) – There are a lot of fake food holidays observed on social media and nationwide, but this one might move your cheat day to Friday – it’s National Cheeseburger Day.

Everyone loves them: delicious, juicy and covered in a cheese of your choice, the cheeseburger’s origins date back to the 1920s in Pasadena, CA, when the popular, Hamburg Steak was finally covered in cheese at a diner.

Another legend says the cheeseburger was invented in 1934 in Kaelin’s Restaurant in Louisville, KY.

The founder of Steak ‘n’ Shake Gus Belt applied for the trademark of cheeseburger in the 1930s, according to National Calendar Day’s website.

How to celebrate: eat a cheeseburger. You know you want one.

