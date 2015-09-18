Atlanta Hawks employ real-life 'Ashley Madison' to sell tickets

ATLANTA (WTVM) – The Atlanta Hawks have employed a familiar name to sell an extended tickets plan for the upcoming 2015-16 season - and her name is Ashley Madison.

In a new advertisement by the Hawks, Madison ushers in a 10-game ticket package with sultry lightning and music and Harry the Hawk.

“Have you hit a little rough patch with your first love? Maybe they just don’t deliver the excitement you need anymore,” Madison says before hitting viewers with a pitch for tickets.

“And don’t worry, your old team never has to know,” she ends.

The video, posted to YouTube on Friday, isn’t the first risqué promotion from the Hawks team. The team has had a Tinder night and a night where rapper 2 Chainz was the owner for the night and performed.

“The real Ashley Madison wants you to start a new love affair with us,” the Hawks tweeted on Friday.

Given the large amount of hacked data released from the website that encourages cheating spouses, the ad may have been meant playfully, but could offend some. Some of the names in the hack included politicians, teachers, doctors, pastors and most famously, the troubled Josh Duggar.

Earlier this year, Harry the Hawk busted out some impressive dance moves to the Bruno Mars hit Uptown Funk.

