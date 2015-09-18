New multi-million dollar tennis courts underway at Cooper Creek

Tennis players from around the country travel to Columbus just to play on one of the nation's largest public clay court facilities, Cooper Creek Tennis Center.

But space can be limited so Columbus Regional Tennis Association or CORTA are raising funds to build new courts.

In 2006, CORTA purchased about six acres of land adjacent to the Cooper Creek Tennis Center in hopes of building more courts. They've already broken ground and will eventually have 22 new courts for a sport that is picking up in popularity.

"12 hard courts and 10 clay courts as well as four quick start, 60 foot short courts and that's for the juniors," said Lauren Isom, President of CORTA Board.

Costing $9 million to build the courts, Columbus Regional Tennis Association, Columbus State University and the city of Columbus have raised $8.2 million since the beginning of the year.

"If we actually go over on our goal, then we can actually make improvements on our current facility and courts," said Isom.

With at least 2,300 members, CORTA has outgrown the 30 courts they already have.

Since 2008, Angelin Mvogo plays tennis at Cooper Creek every chance he gets, but sometimes he finds himself waiting for a court.

"We need more courts, because in the evening it's so busy we have a lot of people playing tennis now. We have over a thousand people out here playing tennis now. It's a good thing they are expanding," said Angelin Mvogo.

CORTA won't use the courts for just themselves. CSU will hold tennis matches on 12 of the courts.

"We're excited to see more of their matches and support our local college. The building that we're building will house the CSU locker rooms," said Isom.

As one of the biggest tennis associations in Georgia, CORTA hopes to bring more tournaments and players from the around country to Columbus.

"We already do that but we hope to do more with the additional courts," said Isom.

The new tennis complex is expected to be finished by July of 2016.

