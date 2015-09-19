VIDEO: Phenix City police investigate home burglary - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Phenix City police investigate home burglary

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City police are searching for several people involved in a home burglary.  

According to Phenix City police, this incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 17 at a residence located in the 800 block of 25th Avenue.

The burglars ripped the alarm system off the wall, stole two televisions and one of them had a gun.

If you have any information on this incident please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2880.

