Committee raises money for updated Spencer House renovations

The historic home of a Columbus educator, the late William Henry Spencer, who Spencer High School is also named after, is once again needing several repairs.

But the upkeep of the home can be costly. William Spencer lived in the home from 1912 until 1925. Since then, the home has deteriorated, but has received repairs over the years.

The Spencer House Restoration Committee held their 4th annual Green and Gold Luncheon at the Trade Center this afternoon. The luncheon is to raise more money for updated repairs such as the upstairs ceiling of the home on Veterans Parkway.

The restoration committee usually raises about $5,000 for the maintenance and upkeep.

"Just like anything else, we have to have repairs done occasionally, and painting. We really want to restore it to a point we can open it up to the public," said Ann Davis, Chairman of the Spencer House Restoration Committee.

The restoration committee was formed in 2010 in order to preserve the home and continue the legacy of William Spencer.

Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis and Councilman Jerry "Pops" Barnes were at luncheon on Saturday.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.