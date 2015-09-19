CrossFit community raises over $1K for Scarlett's Closet

A Phenix City gym uses a hardcore workout to raise money for families with sick children.

People at CrossFit Deprivation pumped it up Saturday for Scarlett's Closet. It's an organization that provides support for families while their children are in the hospital.

Scarlett's Closet gives toiletry bags to the Ronald McDonald House and other hospitals. A member of the Crossfit community knows first hand what it's like to be on the receiving end.

"My daughter was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes. So she was in the hospital for about five days and exactly what we built these bags for happened to me. I was there for five days and there was not one thing in the bags that I didn't use," said Elliott Quinones.

The gym raised $1,070 for Scarlett's Closet. This organization was started by a grandmother who lost her granddaughter to cancer in 2011.

