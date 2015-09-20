UGA linebacker gets engaged following 52-20 rout of S. Carolina

What a day for Georgia Senior Jake Ganus! He played a great game and then proposed to his girlfriend, Peyton on the 50 yard line! And she said Yes! To see more photos and video clips from the game, visit and "LIKE" the Blane Marable Photography page. Noted for wedding and event photography. Follow me on Instagram at Blane Marable Photography #BlaneCam #BlanePic #BlaneMarablePhotography #godawgs #werunthisstate #dawgsontop #Dawgs #GeorgiaFootball

And she said yes! Love - Bulldawgs style! (Source: UGA Athletics/Twitter)

Senior linebacker Jake Ganus proposed to his girlfriend on the 50 yard line Saturday night following the big win against South Carolina. (Source: UGA Athletics/Twitter)

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) – Everyone was in a pretty good mood in Athens – except for the Gamecocks fans that drove from Columbia – following their 52-20 win over South Carolina on Saturday.

Love was especially in the air for UGA senior linebacker Jake Ganus, who took the good vibrations to propose to his girlfriend, Peyton Thomas, on the 50 yard line following the game.

Down on one knee and still in his uniform, the University of Alabama Birmingham transfer from Chelsea, AL got the win and a yes from his girlfriend.

The photos from the UGA Athletics Twitter account captured the happy moment for these two lovebirds in red and black. Even ESPN captured the sweet moment on the field.

Ganus tweeted about the moment from his post on Instagram, writing: "Hey peytonthomas, what are you doing for the rest of your life?"

You can watch video of the proposal and the remaining crowd's reaction here.

Congrats to the happy couple!

