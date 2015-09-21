40 Days for Life campaign kicks off in Columbus

The campaign, 40 days for Life is a call to end all abortions, and is taking place in all 50 states around 500 cities around the world. (Source: WTVM Irisha Jones)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Churches, organizations and just ordinary people will be praying 24/7 for the next 40 days to end abortions in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Now in the 5th year, the international event is becoming better known in the Columbus area.

"It's 40 days of prayer and fasting and peaceful vigil outside the local abortion clinic and it’s a prayer to end abortions and pray for everyone who’s been effected by abortions," 40 Days for Life coordinator Emily Ellison said.

Normally held at the Women's Health Organization on Rosemone Drive, sponsors Seneca Choices for Life and the Chattahoochee Valley United for Life decided to aim for a more family friendly atmosphere and held the event at Lakebottom Park to kick off the 40 day campaign.

40 days for life started in 2004 in Bryan, TX to prevent abortions. To date, over 10 babies have been saved. Area residents are asked to participate in the nationwide movement.

More than 14 churches and several individuals from the community will take time to pray and fast from Sept. 23 to Nov. 1 for the campaign.

40 Days for Life is held twice a year, once in the spring and another in the fall.

