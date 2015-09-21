Girl to divorced parents: 'I just want everyone to be friends'

Tiana, 6, teaches her parents - and 10 million Faecbook viewers - the meaning of getting along in this viral video. (Source: Cherish Sherry/Facebook)

SURREY, CANADA (WTVM) – A little girl’s heartfelt request to her parents have gone viral, with her wisdom touching a lot of hearts.

Tiana, 6, in her most assertive tone possible is telling her recently-divorced parents to “try their best” to get along.

"I’m not trying to be mean," Tiana said. "I just want everyone to be friends. And if I can be nice, I think all of us can be nice, too.”

Tiana said she doesn’t want her parents to be “replaced by meanies” and wants everyone to smile.

Her mother, in the video post on Facebook, wrote: “I didn’t think she could think like that!! She brought me to tears.”

The video has garnered more than 10 million views since being posted on Sept. 16.

