Investigators search for answers after human remains discovered in Lee County

A Lee County woman says she is concerned for her children's safety after human skeletal remains were found in the woods near her home.



A skull and other human remains were discovered on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 4:16 p.m.



"We have three small children that play out in the yard all the time. Things like that don’t usually happen out here so yea we are very concerned," says Marlene Culver.



Culver, a resident on Lee County Road 241, says the woods behind her property connect to the woods where the remains were found.



Investigators are still trying to determine if the adult remains belong to a man or a woman.

Lee County Sheriff's office says at this time they are still unsure how long the remains were there before they were discovered.



The remains were found by one of the property owners and his neighbor. Clothing was also found near the remains.



Investigators say they had to travel nearly two miles into the woods near Uchee Creek with K-9 dogs on Monday to continue gathering evidence.



The cause of death has not yet been determined.



The remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for further examination.



If you have any information on this case call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at (334)-749-5651.

Copyright WTVM 2015. All rights reserved.





