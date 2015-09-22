UPDATE: Russell Co. High student hid gun on property, caused lockdown Tuesday

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – During a press conference on Tuesday, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed that a Russell County High School student did have a gun on school property and had it hidden, causing a brief lockdown.

The teen student was arrested, and no one was injured. The student stole an antique .22-caliber handgun from his father's gun collection and took it to school with him. Rumors from students made them to school resource officers, who began investigating.

Law enforcement officials are not saying where the gun was found, but it was not found in the teen's locker, just on school property.

The Russell County Schools Superintendent’s office confirmed earlier that there was a lockdown in place at Russell County High School on Tuesday.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed that the investigation began as a look into a rumor that's coming from another student at another school. Taylor continued to say the student at the other unnamed school sent a text to a student saying someone was "going to do something at Russell County."

The lockdown was taken as a precaution as the incident was investigated.

