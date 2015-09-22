Auburn Tigers bench QB Jeremy Johnson for redshirt freshman

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) – Auburn Tigers head football coach Gus Malzahn announced during his weekly press conference that he’s benching quarterback Jeremy Johnson.

The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 SEC) will start Sean White against SEC West foe Mississippi State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. White is a redshirt freshman from Boca Raton, FL.

"Any time you change quarterbacks is not an easy decision," Malzahn said during Tuesday's press conference. "I feel like it's best for our offense right now. I feel like he needs a shot right now. We'll get behind him. We're excited what he's going to do."

Johnson, the junior quarterback from Montgomery, has five touchdowns and six interceptions in three games as the starter for 2015. His six interceptions leads the SEC.

Malzahn said Johnson accepted the decision as "a team guy."

He had a particularly poor performance against LSU, going 11-for-19 for 100 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Auburn lost 45-21.

