Columbus mother accused of leaving small children in hot car - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus mother accused of leaving small children in hot car

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- A Columbus mother is in hot water after allegedly leaving her two small children in a scorching car. A worker at the Piggly Wiggly store on 13th Street noticed the kids in the car alone.

She alerted an off duty police officer who was working as security at the store, according to the police report.  

The kids, 2 and 4 years old, were then removed from the car as the officer went in the store looking for their mother. 

When Kimberly Ford, 21, saw the kids and the police she said, ”I didn’t think it was going to take that long,” according to the report.  

Ford was not taken into custody. She was issued a principle summons—which is a ticket and order to appear in court on November 3 at 8 a.m. 

Lieutenant Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick offered this advice for parents to help them avoid such dangerous situations.

“I would suggest putting an app on your phone and getting something to remind you like a sock. If I see a sock next to me that’s going to remind me or a rattle, a diaper or something to remind me to look in the backseat,” explained Dent-Fitzpatrick. 

We looked up baby apps and found two that could help prevent such mishaps. One is called Precious Cargo and the other is named KarsforKids. 

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    1 dead, NWS issues tornado warnings for ETX

    Saturday, April 29 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-04-30 01:53:35 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly