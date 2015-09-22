Columbus mother accused of leaving small children in hot car

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- A Columbus mother is in hot water after allegedly leaving her two small children in a scorching car. A worker at the Piggly Wiggly store on 13th Street noticed the kids in the car alone.

She alerted an off duty police officer who was working as security at the store, according to the police report.

The kids, 2 and 4 years old, were then removed from the car as the officer went in the store looking for their mother.

When Kimberly Ford, 21, saw the kids and the police she said, ”I didn’t think it was going to take that long,” according to the report.

Ford was not taken into custody. She was issued a principle summons—which is a ticket and order to appear in court on November 3 at 8 a.m.

Lieutenant Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick offered this advice for parents to help them avoid such dangerous situations.

“I would suggest putting an app on your phone and getting something to remind you like a sock. If I see a sock next to me that’s going to remind me or a rattle, a diaper or something to remind me to look in the backseat,” explained Dent-Fitzpatrick.

We looked up baby apps and found two that could help prevent such mishaps. One is called Precious Cargo and the other is named KarsforKids.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All Rights Reserved.