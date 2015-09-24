Columbus man tied up during Green Island Hills home invasion

A quiet family living in the Green Island Hills area of Columbus is still recovering Thursday after an alleged home invasion on Tuesday night.



David Lee, 29, rushed into his house on Mountainview Drive, leaving the door unlocked. While he was using the bathroom, at least three suspects armed with a handgun entered the home and tied him up. The home was ransacked and robbed.



Police say Lee was home alone at the time and was still tied up when they arrived. The family was still cleaning up Thursday morning and did not want to comment.

“It's just scary to think that someone, somebody is watching me. Watching me when I leave, watching me when I come home," a neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

"I think they were masked, he couldn't identify them," that neighbor added, as talk of the attack made its way through the Green Island Hills community.



The woman has lived in the neighborhood for 35 years and said nothing like this has ever happened.

The Lee's, who owns the family-run Chef Lee's restaurant in Columbus, have lived near her for eight years. She says everyone in the area is shocked and frightened, but believe they can't be scared away.



Police say jewelry was taken as well as a 2008 Mercedes SUV at the time of the home invasion. The car was recovered a day later, but no arrests have been made.



The woman said police have made an increased presence in the area since the crime happened, and she adds that she will be extra aware of her surroundings as well.

"They're not going to scare us away, I mean, I'm going to continue to do what I've always done with an alarm system, be diligent, and notice cars that shouldn't be here," she said.



The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information should call Columbus Detectives at (706)-653-3400.

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.