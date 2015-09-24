Lee Co. Sheriff's Office investigating human remains discovery as homicide

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – After the discovery of human remains were found in a remote wooded area off Lee Road 241 in the Salem community on Sunday, law enforcement is now investigating the discovery as a homicide.

The incomplete skeletal remains of what is believed to be an adult male, including a skull, jaw bone, ribs and other bone fragments. The remains were submitted to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for examination.

The medical and the crime scene investigations have revealed evidence supporting foul play. The Evidence indicates the victim suffered a gunshot wound and the medical examiner has formally ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time and remains the primary focus of investigators working on this case.

The victim is possibly a black or bi-racial male, approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall and approximately 24 to 40 years old. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Sunday evening in which a resident reported finding human remains in a wooded area near a creek in the Salem community of Lee County.

The case is being investigated jointly by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Lee County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

“We are in the middle of an investigation that is seeking to number one identify the victim and give the family of this victim knowledge as to what happened to their loved one, assist to identify and hold the person accountable and find the person responsible for this death and bring this case to a close at some point in the future,” said Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

If you have any information about this case please give us a call at (334)-749-5651.

Check back for more updates.

RELATED: Investigators search for answers after human remains discovered in Lee County

RELATED: Human remains found on Lee Co. Road 241

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.