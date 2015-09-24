Sound Choices launches Mobile Pregnancy Clinic in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A local pregnancy clinic will be expanding their services throughout the community starting in October.

Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic will launch a Mobile Pregnancy Clinic in the streets of Columbus and it will give Sound Choices the ability to take free, life-affirming pregnancy services directly to women who need them.

This clinic offers free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling, and parenting and birthing classes. Sound Choices is located on Wynnton Court in the Midtown area.

"We want to influence girls who are in a crisis pregnancy and we are going to teach them about life and conception and about the baby and the development of that baby but we also want to serve them and help them it's not just saving the life of the baby but also impacting the life of that mom," Carol Henschel said, Sound Choices Executive Director.

To help support this launch, Sound Choices will hold a “Life in Bloom Gala” to raise funds and they will present their new “ICU" Mobile Pregnancy Clinic.

Attendees at the gala will also be invited to take a tour of the brand new 31-foot vehicle, including the medically compliant exam room which houses a full-sized exam table, an innovative ultrasound machine and medical grade cabinetry.

There will also be space available for family members to be present for patients receiving an ultrasound, and privacy doors between exam and counseling rooms offer required HIPPA privacy.

