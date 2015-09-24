Alabama joins 27 states, DC in VW emissions claims investigation

MONTGOMERY, AL (WTVM) - Attorney General Luther Strange announced on Thursday that Alabama has joined a coalition of at least 27 states that is investigating potential fraud by Volkswagen.

Alabama will be among the states issuing subpoenas to Volkswagen as part of the multi-state probe of the auto manufacturer’s representations of its diesel vehicle emissions.

“We take any allegations of consumer fraud very seriously and will review the representations made by Volkswagen to its diesel customers in Alabama,” said Attorney General Strange.

AG Strange Announces Alabama Joins Multi-State Investigation of Volkswagen http://t.co/ctfoDBSUDg — Luther Strange (@AGLutherStrange) September 24, 2015

In addition to Alabama, other states participating in the investigation include, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia.

The German automaker has faced a huge controversy in the last week. It was revealed that the company confessed to cheating on diesel emissions regulations for the last six years. The confession came after an independent investigators tested VW's with 2.0-liter TDI turbodiesel 4-cylinder engines emitted more nitros oxide than originally believed.

According to the Environment Protection Agency, the software in the affected cars activated during testing, but turned back off after the tests were completed.

Volkswagen Auto Group could face a fine of $37,500 per car, a total of $18 billion, by the U.S. Justice Department for lying about the emissions issues. The company's CEO Martin Winterkorn resigned on Wednesday.

