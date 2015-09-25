WATCH: NASA's live feed of the Supermoon lunar eclipse on Sept. 27

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WTVM) – If it’s cloudy in your area this weekend, have no fear – you can watch a livestream of the Supermoon Lunar Eclipse, provided by NASA on WTVM.com.

Huntsville's Marshall Space Flight Center is offering stargazers and eclipse enthusiasts around the world the chance to see this breathtaking event. NASA will livestream the event from 8 p.m. to at least 11:30 p.m. EST, incorporating a live feed from the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles and other locations across the country

NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center will provide a live look of the supermom lunar eclipse with their Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, or LRO, and will be visible on Sept. 27.

What’s a Supermoon? NASA defines a Supermoon as “a full or new moon that falls closest to the fall equinox, and is at its closest approach to the Earth.” The proximity to Earth makes the moon appear nearly 14 percent larger in diameter, NASA says.

The eclipse will be visible in the Americas, Africa and Europe the night of Sept. 27. Here is a schedule of the eclipse from NASA's Tumblr page:

Catch it while you can! NASA says the next Supermoon eclipse won’t happen again until 2033 and has only happened five times since 1900. The last Supermoon lunar eclipse happened in 1982.

Check back for more updates.

