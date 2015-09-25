WATCH: House Speaker John Boehner announces October retirement; colleagues react

WASHINGTON, DC (WTVM) - The Speaker of the House John Boehner will address the stunning announcement made Friday morning that he will be resigning from his post by the end of October.

Boehner said after reflection following Pope Francis' address to Congress on Thursday, he felt it was time for him to resign.

"I woke up this morning, said my prayers as I always do and said 'today's the day,'" Boehner said. "I decided when I was elected (as Speaker) in 2010, serving two terms would be plenty. But in last June when the majority leader lost the election, frankly, I didn't think it was right to end it at the end of last year."

My heart is full with gratitude for my family, colleagues & the people of Ohio’s 8th District http://t.co/uylVed86h2 pic.twitter.com/mc5acb9dGs — Speaker John Boehner (@SpeakerBoehner) September 25, 2015

President Barack Obama addressed Rep. Boehner's announcement at the White House on Friday.

.@POTUS on the resignation of Speaker of the House John Boehner. http://t.co/BgA9I4e8tJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 25, 2015

Many of Boehner's congressional colleagues have made statements on his resignation announcement.

Rep. Sanford Bishop (D-GA)

The resignation of my friend, Speaker John Boehner, reflects the frustration that many Americans feel as a result of a Congress that has proven increasingly dysfunctional over the last few years. The inability of members of the Republican Conference to cooperate with each other, let alone with Democrats in the House, cries out for renewed commitment to less finger-pointing and more joint problem solving for the common good of the American People. I thank John Boehner for his service and his friendship and wish the best for him and his family going forward.

Sen Johnny Isakson (R-GA)

John Boehner has been a close and trusted friend since I first was elected to Congress. While I regret his retirement, I respect his decision and thank him for his unselfish service to the United States. Under John’s leadership, the Republican majority in the House gained strength and worked hard to reduce spending, defend America’s interest internationally, and empower free enterprise. I will miss my friend.

Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV)

I wasn't always happy with what Speaker Boehner told me, but he never, ever misled me. He never told me something that wasn't true. — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) September 25, 2015

By ousting a good man like Speaker Boehner -- someone who understood the art of compromise -- the party of Eisenhower and Reagan is no more. — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) September 25, 2015

Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL)

Speaker Boehner is a truly humble man who cares deeply for this institution. Indeed, Speaker Boehner worked hard to restore honor and integrity to the ‘People’s House.’ I appreciate his service to this country and wish him well in his much-deserved retirement.

The selection of the next Speaker is a very important decision. The Speaker of the House serves not only as the leader of our Republican Conference but of the entire House of Representatives and is second in line to the Presidency. I will be looking for someone to step forward who can boldly advance our agenda of conservative solutions while effectively managing the House in an incredibly fractious environment.

That decision will take place more than a month from now within the House Republican Conference. In the meantime, we have serious budget issues to deal with, and that remains my primary focus.

Rep. Lynn Westmoreland (R-GA)

Speaker Boehner’s resignation is the most selfless act I’ve seen in politics. He made a tough decision that prevented members from taking an incredibly tough vote and further dividing the conference.

For 20 years, Speaker Boehner has honorably served the people of Ohio’s 8th district and our nation. Speaker Boehner is a fighter; he didn’t always make the easy call but always did what he thought was best for our country. I would like to thank Speaker Boehner for his sacrifice, his leadership, and his friendship. I wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter of their lives.

Americans are frustrated with the direction President Obama and his administration are taking our nation and they are ready for a change. I look forward to new leadership for the House of Representatives, and the healthy debate that comes with electing the next Speaker.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL)

While not everyone agreed with Speaker Boehner 100 percent of the time, he worked hard to advance conservative principles of smaller government, curtailing regulatory overreach and reducing government spending.

Since taking back the House of Representatives in 2010, the Republicans in Congress have reduced the annual budget deficit from the Obama high of $1.3 trillion in 2010 to $490 billion this year. Furthermore, discretionary spending has been cut to pre-Obama levels and is currently around 2007 spending levels.

It is now time to look forward as to who will lead with conservative principles in Congress.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL)

I want to thank @SpeakerBoehner for his service to Congress and the country. Now the search begins for a new leader. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) September 25, 2015

The new Speaker must be able to unite our conference behind commonsense, conservative solutions. This will be a critical decision. — Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) September 25, 2015

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA)

