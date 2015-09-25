Friends of Historic Claflin gather to pray for restoration of school

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Prayer was held in front of Historic Claflin Friday afternoon as friends are anticipating the restoration of the school. They were also in prayer for the cleansing of America.

Rev. Richard Jessie says the restoration of Claflin is about recovering what they have lost and they hope that through prayer and the community’s help this school will be back up and running soon.

“We are just pleased that God has brought us to a point in the preservation of Claflin School that we will soon be getting started with the work. This particular day is significant September 25 because this is the day the three years from now we expect to be opening this school,” Rev. Richard Jessie says.

Friends of Historic Claflin are also planning to establish a Claflin Alumni Association. If you are interested in being a part of this restoration process contact Rev. Richard Jessie at (706)393-9393.

