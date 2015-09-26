BBBS hosts their annual 'Big for a Day' event

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dozens of Kids around the Chattahoochee Valley had a great time today as Big Brothers Big Sisters held their annual “Big For a Day” event.

There were relays, tug of war and other fun activities to help build relationships with mentors who would like to commit to the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

“So what we do here is get these people who want to be mentors with children on our waiting list, so that they can make that connection, and hopefully that connection will start something big to where they are matched in our program,” Jeremy Ackles said, Volunteer Enrollment Coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The Collegiate 100 Men of Columbus State University also helped organize the event. For more information on how to get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters visit their website at bbs.org.

