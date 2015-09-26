Chattahoochee Valley law enforcement agencies participates in drug take-back

Prescription drug abuse ranks among the top most common illegal drug problems in the nation, second only to marijuana use.

The 10th National Prescription Drug "Take-Back"has been trying to turn things around.

Cleaning out those medicine cabinets can create some space for some, but making sure you dispose of the medicine properly is important.

"For them to have a way to get rid of them and not putting them in our water supply," said Ray Spivey, Muscogee County Sheriff's Office.

The Muscogee County Sheriff Office set up a drop off location at the CVS on Double Churches Road. During this free and anonymous service, people unloaded boxes and bags of their expired or unneeded medication. But there are some items that are not allowed.

"We do not take needles or anything of that nature," said Spivey.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a partnership with law enforcement agencies and the Drug Enforcement Agency. It's an effort to reduce prescription drug abuse in the United States.

Phenix City Police also set up several collection sites locations around the city for the nationwide event. And people in the community have other opportunities if they missed Saturday's event.

"We have two drop boxes. One at the citizens center out on Macon Road and also one on the fourth floor at the Government Center," said Spivey.

In 2014, Americans turned in more than 617,000 pounds of prescription and over the counter drugs across the country. This year, the Muscogee County Sheriff's office says they're expecting to reach over 200,000 pounds of unwanted and unused medication which will be a record-breaking number.

The Muscogee County Sheriff's Office will hold a press conference Tuesday, September 29 to give an update on how many pills were collected.

