Russell Co. taking a stand against domestic violence with vigil

The Crisis Center of Russell County and the community came together in Phenix City Sunday to take a stand against domestic violence for the first state-wide Human Chain across Alabama. This is part of the kick-off for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, starting October 1.

Domestic violence happens more often than people realize.

"Every 15 seconds nationwide, someone is affected by domestic violence," said Gina Guthrie, Executive Director of the Crisis Center.

The Crisis Center of Russell County helps victims of domestic violence. The event was held at the Chuck Roberts Activity Center in Phenix City.

"It's an event that was started by Asha Kiran, it's an agency in Huntsville. This is the first year all the agencies in Alabama are going to participates to raise awareness for domestic violence," said Guthrie.

The event was also a candlelight vigil honoring the victims who have died as a result of domestic violence in Alabama in the past year. It was also a celebration for survivors of domestic abuse.

"Yeah we do ask that people who are aware of people who may be victims, they can contact us as well as the victims. Because a lot of times people are affected personally and emotionally by friends and family members who are being abused,"

One of those 12 victims on display is the silhouette and story of Mariah Farrow. She was killed by an ex-boyfriend on Sept. 14 in Phenix City. Marvin Broadwater, of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, presented some alarming facts about domestic abuse to the crowd.

"Lot of people don't know everyday, three women are murdered in the United States of America due to domestic violence," said Broadwater.

Broadwater say becoming educated and aware about domestic violence can possibly save someone's life.

The Crisis Center of Russell County will open a newly renovated center for victims on Nov. 1. They say although they do not take in men in the center, but they do provide other needed resources that are available.

