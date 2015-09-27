Shooting leaves two injured at Columbus club

Two men were shot at the Luxxx Gentlemen’s club on Victory Drive early Saturday morning.

According to police reports, 20-year-old William Haines was shot in the neck and back. He was treated and released.

Rashad Haines, 25, was also shot in the neck, left armpit and back during the shooting around 2:30 a.m.

Hospital officials said Haines is in unsatisfactory condition.

No arrests have been made.

