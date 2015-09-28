GA couple attacked by sons forgives for 'one bad moment'

Zachary and Yvonne Ervin spoke with GMA's Robin Roberts in an exclusive network television interview on Monday. (Source: ABC News)

NEW YORK (WTVM) – The Georgia parents who were allegedly beaten and nearly killed by their two sons gave their first national interviews on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday.

Yvonne and Zachary Ervin, of Snellville, GA, says they were brutally attacked by their sons, Christopher, 22, and Cameron, 17, on Sept. 5.

“I’m doing a lot better, both mentally and physically” Yvonne said.

The parents say their two sons beat, stabbed, chocked and drugged them as they laid in their bed, even cutting the natural gas line of their home.

"It was one bad moment. And God will reveal in time... all the answers." - father on his sons attempting to kill him. pic.twitter.com/KpohOxIsXy — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 28, 2015

“We communicated to them that we love them unconditionally, we told them we forgive them,” Zachary told GMA’s Robin Roberts during Monday’s interview.

In the chilling 911 tape from Sept. 5, caller Yvonne said “were trying to kill” her and her husband.

“They thought we were asleep,” Yvonne says. “They tried to attack us. They beat me up. They beat him up. They’re trying to kill us.”

The parents have asked the public to forgive their sons as they have, expressing their "unconditional love" for them as they are still held in the Gwinnett County Jail.

"Nothing, and that's the crazy part." -- parents on if there were signs of their sons wanting to kill them pic.twitter.com/qvyRK2UhxC — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 28, 2015

“People don’t know our sons, so it may be easy for them to say “I am not able to forgive,” Yvonne said. “I just ask people to take it personally – what if it was your child, what if it was your son?”

"We communicated to our sons that we love them unconditionally and that we forgive them." -- on talking to sons pic.twitter.com/X7oCaNHNUD — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 28, 2015

Although the parents say there will be consequences for their actions, it will be “up to God” to decide that.

You can watch the entire GMA interview by clicking here.

RELATED: 911 call released in children's attack on parents



RELATED: Mother, father severely injured after beating by sons

Copyright 2015 WTVM. All rights reserved.