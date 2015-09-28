Sheriff seeks to close Greenville club following shootout

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a bar shooting that left eleven people injured in Meriwether County, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Deputies at the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office continue to search for two gunmen following a Sunday shootout at a local club that left 10 people injured.



"A blatant disregard for human life," is how Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith described the incident.



Officials are now looking to get the doors to the Hill Haven Event Center in Greenville, GA locked for good. They say a dispute sprung up over an illegal gambling game of dice and escalated to gun-fire erupting inside.

The victims ranged from 16 to 29 years old, and included five women and five men. Officials say all were treated and released from medical facilities with non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, deputies were busy hunting down leads, trying to find the gunmen responsible.

"Two possible shooters, however at this time all we have is street names," said Sheriff Smith.



This isn't the first run-in with the law for the hang-out spot, known to locals as "Club CJ". Officials say Sunday's shoot-out presented multiple code violations, which add to a list of other recent run-ins with the law.

Sheriff Smith says the property owners violated hours of operation and sales of alcohol codes within the last six months. With an upcoming advertised event this Friday, he says he hopes county government will help him shut the club down permanently.

"Some folks show up looking to socialize, some folks show up to have a good time, but most folks will show up to conduct criminal activities," said Sheriff Smith.

Officials tell us none of the victims are currently facing any charges, but the investigation is ongoing.

Multiple agencies have helped or are helping in this investigation, including the GBI, the Greenville Police Department, and the Troup County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information, you're urged to contact the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office at (706) 672-4489.

