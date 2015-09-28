UPDATE: Columbus bank robbery suspect pleads not guilty in court

Following his arrest on Tuesday, a man accused of robbing a Columbus bank made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Victor Butler pleads not guilty on armed robbery charges following the robbery of the SunTrust Bank on Auburn Ave. on Monday, but a Columbus detective testified that Butler admitted to all the details of the crime when he was interviewed by FBI agents. His case was bound over to Superior Court.

Police also say Butler was identified from a photo line-up as being the person to rob SunTrust Bank on Auburn Avenue around 4:20 Monday. According to witness statements read by investigators, Butler approached a bank teller and sat a green backpack on the counter and took out a device, described by police as a child-like walkie-talkie.

He then passed the teller a handwritten note saying he had a bomb and to give him money. Butler left the bank with cash and was seen running behind a nearby restaurant, where the backpack was later found.

Columbus Police say they received multiple tips identifying the suspect as being Victor Butler. He was arrested at his Booker Avenue home Tuesday.

Columbus Police Crime Scene Investigators were able to match fingerprints recovered from the note, left at the crime scene.

Police say those fingerprints did match Butler.

Investigators are still determining how much money Butler left the bank with. When he was arrested he did have some money on him from the incident.

