Police: UGA player won't be charged following incident at Athens restaurant

Georgia's Isaiah McKenzie (16) returns a punt 77 yards for a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

ATHENS, GA (WTVM) – Just a few days away from their showdown between the hedges against Alabama, the Georgia Bulldogs will have an offensive and special teams threat in-game following an incident earlier this week.

According to reports from the Athens-Clarke County Police and the Athens Banner-Herald, Georgia wide receiver and punt returner Isiah McKenzie will not face charges following an incident at a Chili’s in Athens, and the case is officially closed.

McKenzie, a sophomore, was accused of making terroristic threats against a young woman at the restaurant on Sept. 28. McKenzie was never arrested for the incident.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department incident report, McKenzie allegedly told the female UGA student that he was “going to call some friends and they were going to come out and he was going to kill her.”

“The victim declined to prosecute, so as far as we are concerned the investigation is over,” an Athens Clarke County police spokesperson told the Athens-Banner-Herald on Wednesday.

The incident was witnessed by four other UGA football players, according to the Red&Black, safety Dominick Sanders, wide receiver Terry Godwin, linebacker D'Andre Walker and safety Jarvis Wilson, are named as suspect in the report.

You can ready the incident report here.

The University of Georgia has not released a statement at this time.

In 2015, McKenzie has returned a punt for a touchdown, and has five catches for 89 yards this season.

The Dawgs, ranked no. 8 in the AP poll, will face the Alabama Crimson Tide, ranked 13th, will play in Athens at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

