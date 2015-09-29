GA first responder dons Batman costume to help kids in need

A Columbus firefighter is transforming into a different kind of hero and hopes to get the community's help.

Earlier this month, Anthony St. Pierre was one of the firemen who helped a family off Cusseta Road when their trailer caught on fire.

“The trailer is done for, they are actually demolishing it right now. The family that lived in it lost everything and from what I understand they didn’t have any kind of renters insurance,” Anthony said.

The parents affected by the fire had two daughters that reminded Anthony of his own girls.

“They have the same curly hair as my girls and so I just wanted to help," he said. "I just wanted to give them a really awesome Halloween.”

Anthony says he will be dressing up as Batman for Halloween and taking 5-year-old Robin and 2-year-old Ravin trick-or-treating at all 14 Columbus fire stations.

In the meantime, he says he wants to help take some of the burden off of the family who lost everything.

“We will be accepting donations at all of the fire stations in Columbus,” he said.

If you want to make a donation the family needs clothes, furniture, household goods and of course, Halloween costumes.

The girls wear sizes 2T and 4T. Anthony says when you arrive to the fire station to make a donation, just tell the firefighters you are there to help Batman.

